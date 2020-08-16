DES PLAINES - Michael J. Kramer, age 57, resident of Des Plaines, Illinois for 14 years, passed away on July 11, 2020. Beloved son of Kathryn and the late Donald Kramer. Loving father of Michael Kramer II and Michaela (Erik) Burkland. Dear grandfather of Michael Kramer III. Cherished brother of Kathy (Nick) Metropoulos, Eileen (Al) Podgor, Mary Kramer, and Julie Kramer. Michael made his living as an aircraft mechanic, working for American Airlines. Private services were held. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com
