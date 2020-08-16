1/
MICHAEL J. KRAMER
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DES PLAINES - Michael J. Kramer, age 57, resident of Des Plaines, Illinois for 14 years, passed away on July 11, 2020. Beloved son of Kathryn and the late Donald Kramer. Loving father of Michael Kramer II and Michaela (Erik) Burkland. Dear grandfather of Michael Kramer III. Cherished brother of Kathy (Nick) Metropoulos, Eileen (Al) Podgor, Mary Kramer, and Julie Kramer. Michael made his living as an aircraft mechanic, working for American Airlines. Private services were held. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved