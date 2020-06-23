Michael J. "Mike" Lampa was born October 31st, 1986 and passed on June 18th, 2020 at the young age of 33. Beloved husband to Margaret Lampa (nee Moriarty). Beloved son of Daniel Lampa and Patricia Bohacz (nee Cregan). Loving stepson to Monte Bohacz. Caring brother of Christian Bohacz (Alexandria). Michael grew up in Lombard, Illinois and graduated college from Columbia University in Chicago. His career was working for a credit card fraud department. Michael was an incredibly talented writer and musician. He was always the funniest person in the room. Using his wit, he met his wife in 2009 and they married in 2017. At the time of his passing, Michael lived in Wheaton with his wife and four cats he considered his children. Mike was deeply passionate about rescuing senior cats, so, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Sophia's Forgotten Felines (please note the donation is In Loving Memory of Mike Lampa.) A Memorial Tribute will be held later.







