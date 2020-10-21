1/
MICHAEL J. LAMZ
1962 - 2020
EAST DUNDEE - Michael J. Lamz, age 58, of Elgin and a former many year resident of East Dundee, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Mike was born in Elgin on September 12, 1962 and was the only child of James A. and Marilyn J. (nee Eggert) Lamz. Mike was a lifelong resident of the Dundee-Elgin areas. He was a 1980 graduate of Dundee Community High School. Mike was baptized at St. John's United Church of Christ in Hampshire and later confirmed at Zion United Church of Christ in Old Carpentersville. Mike attended the Zion Christian Church in Old Carpentersville. All of Mike's professional career was spent in banking and finance. He was employed by the Barrington Bank & Trust Co. in Barrington where he worked as Assistant Vice President and Assistant Comptroller. Survivors include his mother; Marilyn J. Lamz, his aunt; Jeanette (Dale) Laughlin, his cousin; Tim (Margaret "Maggie") Wiesneth and their children; Kyle and Anna. Mike was preceded in death by his father; James A. Lamz on May 18, 2011, and his paternal and maternal grandparents. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at Noon. Burial will follow at the Dundee Township East Cemetery, in East Dundee. Keeping in compliance with the current CDC recommendations regarding gathering size. Please be aware that only 50 people will be allowed in the visitation room at a time. All visitors must keep a safe distance of at least 6 feet, and refrain from hugging or consoling the mourners. Upon entering the building all attendees must wear a face covering at all times within the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For information, please call 847-426-3436.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
OCT
23
Service
12:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
