|
|
NORTH BARRINGTON - Michael J. Moncek, 53, passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2019. He was born on June 27th, 1965 in Des Plaines, IL. Beloved husband of Mary Ann, nee Duppler. Proud father of Michael, Jaclyn, Brittany and Tyler. Loving brother of Carol (Kevin) Thompson, Linda (David) Steffens, Pamela (Jeff) Sorensen and Julie (David) Boesen. Dear uncle, cousin, nephew and brother-in-law to many. Preceded in death by his parents George and Rosemary Moncek and his brother George. Mike was a successful business owner, but he counted his family and friends as his greatest treasures. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Michael's name to the or your local animal shelter. Visitation Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine. Family and friends will meet Saturday, March 9, at St. Anne Church, 120 N. Ela Street, Barrington for visitation from 9 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment will be private. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2019