Michael J. Mooney, 67, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Advocate Condell Med. Center in Libertyville. He was born Aug. 27, 1953 in Lake Forest and was a 1971 graduate of Lake Forest HS and also a graduate of St. Louis University in Missouri. Mike was a 40 year employee of the Peter Baker & Son Company in Lake Bluff and enjoyed being a member, past president and treasurer of the Knollwood Sportsman's Club. Surviving are 2 children, Patrick Mooney and Karen (Sam) Fadness; 5 brothers and sisters, Bill Mooney, Marie (John) Mariani, Tom (Sandra) Mooney, Marcia (Jeff) Sweno and Sharon (Bob) Burd. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mary Jean Mooney. A public visitation will be from 3 to 8 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. A service for his family will be held on Thursday at the funeral home followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lake Forest. Due to the current health guidelines, we kindly ask that those that wish to attend services, may pay your respects to the family and exit the funeral home so that all visitors have the opportunity to enter. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
