MICHAEL J. MURRAY
FOX LAKE - Michael J. Murray, 46, formerly of Round Lake, died Sept. 15, 2020 at JourneyCare in Barrington, IL after four months of cancer. It is with a heavy heart that we say good-bye to a wonderful father, husband, son, brother, uncle and great-uncle. He leaves behind his wife, Vicki; and two children, Patricia and Johnny. Surviving are his mother, Patricia; sisters, Victoria and Elizabeth and a brother, Joseph. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews; a great-niece and two great-nephews and one uncle and aunt. Michael is joined with his father, John; his grandmother, Lela Settle; grandfather, Patrick Murray; and his loving uncles, Gordon Rollman and David Settle. Memorial services will be held at Redemption Hill Church at 25 Forest Ave. in Fox Lake, IL on Sept. 26, 2020 at 2 pm.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Redemption Hill Church
