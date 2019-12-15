|
WEST CHICAGO - Michael J. Pstrong, age 65. Retired IDOT employee. Loving step-son of Linda. Beloved son of the late Deloris and Alex. Dear brother of Cindy (Bob) Hesik, Loretta (the late Neal) Johnson, Renee Waugh, the late Alex Pstrong Jr. and the late Patsy (the late Harvey) Jacobson. Fond uncle of Barb, Ryan, Kathy, Amy, Jenni, Carly, Alexis and the late Roger. Dear friend of Tony, Lisa and Dawa. In lieu of flowers donations to onetail.org/gifts-and-memorials or the would be appreciated. Family and friends to gather Sat. Dec. 21st for memorial visitation 12PM-3PM at DuPage Memorial Chapel 951 W. Washington St. West Chicago. 630-293-5200.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019