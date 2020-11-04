1/1
ALGONQUIN - It's with great sadness that our family announces Michael James Johnson, 50, passed away on October 23, 2020. He was born on April 1,1970 to his parents Kathleen J. Sanders and James D. Johnson. Michael was employed with AAOS in Rosemont and enjoyed his job. He was extremely talented, creative, and a patient man. He loved Pixar, Disney, The Simpsons and anything to do with his daughter. All that knew him will forever have the memory of Michael and his Converse shoes with a stellar hat. Michael will forever be remembered by his loving partner, Jeni Fenneman; his sweet pea, daughter, Emily Frances Johnson; and dear stepchildren, Jayda and Stella. He will be deeply missed by his sister, Diane M. (Mark) Muscia; stepsisters, Cindy Roels, Julie (Rob) Walker, and Christina F. (Andrew) Myers; loving nieces and nephews, Joseph Muscia, Jessica Muscia, Trevor Roels, Brittany Walker, Gabriel Myers, Gideon Myers, and Charlotte Myers. Michael will be fondly remembered by his father, James D. (Sandy) Johnson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen J. Sanders; and stepfather, Richard J. Sanders. Michael will be truly missed by a plethora of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family has created a fund in honor of Michael, https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-michael-james-johnson*utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
