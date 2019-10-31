|
GLEN ELLYN - Michael John Dugan, age 76, a resident of Glen Ellyn, IL, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 26, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 8, 1943 in Chicago, to Verner and Dorothy Dugan. Mike grew up on the South Side of Chicago in West Pullman and graduated from Chicago Vocational High School. After a year at Anderson College in Anderson, IN, he returned to Chicago and married Gail Ewing at the West Pullman Church of God. He joined the US Army and served in the Financial Corps in Germany and flourished under the mentorship of Lt. Col. Komarow. After his service he returned to Chicago and earned a degree at the University of Illinois Chicago. He went on to pass the CPA exam and began work at Arthur Andersen. He often said "I had an entrepreneurial seizure, fired Arthur Andersen and went into business for myself." Beginning small, the firm has grown to over 40 employees now called Dugan & Lopatka in Wheaton. He had a passion for helping others to succeed in their businesses which is encapsulated in the firm's motto: "The Difference is Planning." Michael was the founder and managing principal of Dugan & Lopatka but the role he most cherished was Director of Joy. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing tennis. He took great pride in his home and providing for his family. His Christian faith, his church family at Wheaton Bible Church and Bible Study Fellowship, were central to his life and a source of strength through a long battle with cancer. He gave generously of his time, talents and finances to many individuals and organizations. The Lord and his family were his greatest treasures. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gail Dugan; two children, Jon Michael (Becky Lomax) Dugan of Chicago and Rebecca Kathleen (Bryan) Knight of Mt. Prospect; three grandchildren, Mason Alexander Knight, Norah Olivia Knight and Margot Gale Dugan; brother, Timothy (Joyce) Dugan; sister, Susan Bingham; nieces Shannon (Jeff) Swift, Melissa (Chris) Adams and nephew, Alex (Franky) Bingham. He was preceded in death by his parents. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Wheaton Bible Church, 27W500 North Ave., West Chicago, IL where a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Moody Bible Institute, Bible Study Fellowship or the International Myeloma Foundation. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 31, 2019