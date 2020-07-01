Michael John Sikorski, 46, of Montgomery, IL, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora. Michael was born July 2, 1973 in Chicago the son of John and Nancy (Roth) Sikorski. Michael is survived by his parents, Nancy and John Sikorski; two brothers, Peter (Erin) Sikorski and Paul (Sarah) Sikorski; a sister, Mary (Artur Kania) Sikorski; two nieces and two nephews, Bridget, Kara, Nicholas and Charles Sikorski; and his girlfriend, Amy Wegner. Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M until 8:00 P.M. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL. A liturgical wake service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Funeral services will begin 9:00 A.M. Friday, July 3, 2020 from Moss Family Funeral Home, proceeding to St. Mary Catholic Church, 432 East Downer Place, Aurora, IL to celebrate Mass at 10:00 A.M. Rev. Timothy Piasecki will officiate. Interment will be held private. For additional information, contact Moss Family Funeral Home, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.