MICHAEL JOHN SIKORSKI
1973 - 2020
Michael John Sikorski, 46, of Montgomery, IL, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora. Michael was born July 2, 1973 in Chicago the son of John and Nancy (Roth) Sikorski. Michael is survived by his parents, Nancy and John Sikorski; two brothers, Peter (Erin) Sikorski and Paul (Sarah) Sikorski; a sister, Mary (Artur Kania) Sikorski; two nieces and two nephews, Bridget, Kara, Nicholas and Charles Sikorski; and his girlfriend, Amy Wegner. Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M until 8:00 P.M. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL. A liturgical wake service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Funeral services will begin 9:00 A.M. Friday, July 3, 2020 from Moss Family Funeral Home, proceeding to St. Mary Catholic Church, 432 East Downer Place, Aurora, IL to celebrate Mass at 10:00 A.M. Rev. Timothy Piasecki will officiate. Interment will be held private. For additional information, contact Moss Family Funeral Home, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Moss Family Funeral Home - Batavia
JUL
2
Service
06:00 PM
Moss Family Funeral Home - Batavia
JUL
3
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Moss Family Funeral Home - Batavia
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Moss Family Funeral Home - Batavia
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
