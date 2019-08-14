|
Michael Keller, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on June 16, 2019 in Daytona Beach, FL. Michael is survived by his mother, Judith Renkes of Daytona Beach, FL and his father, Ronald Keller of Naperville; his siblings, Diana Brandt and Jeffrey Keller; his children, Sarah (Israel) Lingross and Joshua (Lexie) Keller; his granddaughters, Zoe and Evelyn Keller; his former wife, Joyce Keller; his nephews, Robert Keller, Frank Brandt and his niece, Corrinne Keller; and his aunt, Julianne Keller. Mike grew up in Naperville and attended Ellsworth and Jefferson Schools and graduated from Naperville North High School. All services were private. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville assisted the family. For information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 14, 2019