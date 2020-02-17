Daily Herald Obituaries
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Ransom Church
8300 N Greenwood Ave
Niles, IL
View Map
Michael Kilroy, 87, native of Ballygar, Co. Galway, Ireland; beloved husband of Susan nee Laird; loving father of Patrick (Lynn), Michael and the late Susan; cherished grandfather of Erin, Megan, Caitlin, Sarah and Jessie; fond uncle of many. Visitation Monday 3-8 PM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd.(½ Block East of Austin) and Tuesday 9 AM until Mass of Christian Burial, 10 AM at Our Lady of Ransom Church, 8300 N Greenwood Ave, Niles, Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Patrick Fathers. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
