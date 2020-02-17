|
|
Michael Kilroy, 87, native of Ballygar, Co. Galway, Ireland; beloved husband of Susan nee Laird; loving father of Patrick (Lynn), Michael and the late Susan; cherished grandfather of Erin, Megan, Caitlin, Sarah and Jessie; fond uncle of many. Visitation Monday 3-8 PM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd.(½ Block East of Austin) and Tuesday 9 AM until Mass of Christian Burial, 10 AM at Our Lady of Ransom Church, 8300 N Greenwood Ave, Niles, Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Patrick Fathers. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2020