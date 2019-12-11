Daily Herald Obituaries
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
MICHAEL TALBOT
MICHAEL LUCKY TALBOT


1945 - 2019
On Sunday, December 8, 2019, Michael Lucky Talbot, of Schaumburg, passed away at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Susan Talbot, nee Kramer for 52 years. Devoted father of Kevin Talbot and Scott (Nelly) Talbot. Michael was the proud owner of K & S Truck Parts, named after his sons. Michael had a passion for coaching his sons' soccer teams, which he coached for many years in the Hoffman Estates park district and Schaumburg travel soccer program. All services are private. Donations may be made to www.ardsglobal.org. Online condolences at www.ahlgrimfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
