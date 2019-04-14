Daily Herald Obituaries
MICHAEL MORSE


1974 - 2019
MICHAEL MORSE Obituary
Michael Morse, 44, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at the Bay at Sheridan surrounded by his loving family. Michael was born on April 13, 1974 in Highland Park, IL, the son of the late William and Linda (Maloney) Morse. He was educated in the schools of Round Lake, IL, graduating from Round Lake H.S. Survivors include a son, Keenan Morse; life partner, Lisa Johnson, and her children, Tina (Robert) Williams, Tony (Jen) McKay, Matthew (Gabrielle) Johnson; his uncle, Dan Sakora; stepbrothers, Michael and George Racz; stepsister, Christy (Scott) Johnson; and Lisa's grandchildren, Mackenzie, Magdalen, Sarah, Troy, and Damon. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ted and Clay Morse. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 6:30-8:30PM, with memorial services to follow at 8:30PM. Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory, 8226 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha, WI 53143, 262-652-1943, www.kenosha-funeral-services.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
