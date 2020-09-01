1/1
MICHAEL P. PRESTI
Michael P. Presti, passed away suddenly on August 22, 2020. He was born April 1, 1957 in Chicago IL to Philip and Betty. Mike is survived by his children, Jessica and Matthew; sisters, Phyllis and Mary; and brothers, Dan and John. He was preceded in death by his father, Philip Presti; mother, Betty Wineberg, stepfather, Herb Wineberg; and sister, Judy. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hunting with his best friend Jeff. Services for Mike were private and have already been held. Arrangements entrusted by the family to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, Gurnee, IL 60031.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gurnee Salata Funeral Home
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
