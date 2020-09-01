Michael P. Presti, passed away suddenly on August 22, 2020. He was born April 1, 1957 in Chicago IL to Philip and Betty. Mike is survived by his children, Jessica and Matthew; sisters, Phyllis and Mary; and brothers, Dan and John. He was preceded in death by his father, Philip Presti; mother, Betty Wineberg, stepfather, Herb Wineberg; and sister, Judy. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hunting with his best friend Jeff. Services for Mike were private and have already been held. Arrangements entrusted by the family to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, Gurnee, IL 60031.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store