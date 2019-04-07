Michael P. Schoepke, 68, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on March 5. A longtime resident of Arlington Heights, Illinois, Mike had recently moved to Albuquerque in order to live in close proximity to his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Schoepke, who died in September, also in Albuquerque. Mike was born on July 20, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois, to Katherine and William Schoepke. He has two sisters, Linda Fine (Michael) of Deerfield, Illinois, and Cathy Wloch (Brien) of South Barrington, Illinois. He was married to Karolynn Schoepke (nee Conley) now deceased. Mike is survived by his ex-wife, Susan Schoepke, of Clarkdale, Arizona, two stepchildren, Nicole Coniglio of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, and Mike Coniglio of Chicago, Illinois, and a grandson, Trevor Eulenbach, of Lakewood, Colorado. Other survivors include his nieces, Jessica Fine (New York, New York) and Catie Wloch (Chicago, Illinois); nephews, Andy Fine (Deerfield, Illinois), Matt Wloch (Chicago, Illinois), and Will Wloch (South Barrington, Illinois); an aunt, Lorraine Fanz (Phoenix, Arizona); and many cousins. Mike loved family first and foremost. He was most proud of his children and would do anything for them. They were the center of his universe. His second love was the Paddock family and Paddock Publications in Arlington Heights, publisher of The Daily Herald, where Mike spent the majority of his 30+-year career in computer operations, eventually as director. As the industry grew from linotype production to digital print production, Mike grew with it and loved every minute of it. He had a voracious appetite for learning and growing on the job, was an expert at negotiating fair and cost- efficient contracts, and was known for his extraordinary customer relations. If you knew Mike, you just liked him. His friendly smile, his warmth, his generosity and genuine kindness naturally put people at ease. Mike laughed easily and heartily and saw the best in people. If he played a terrible game of golf, he'd just laugh about his bad shots. He laughed at his mistakes, he laughed at yours. He'd shrug his shoulders and say, "Well, you did your best." Mike was that 2 AM friend who was always there for you. No job was too big and no job was too small. If you needed help, he was quick to say, "I'll be right there." Mike appreciated the simple things in life: A good burger, a Cubs game, "da Bears," playing catch with Mikey, eating out at his favorite local restaurants with Nicole, racing to O'Hare to pick up Liz when she'd visit. He was a simple man with simple needs who asked for little - only to be loved, to feel needed, to be accepted. The beauty of this man was truly in how he made all of us feel loved, needed, and accepted. He will be missed greatly by his family and his friends. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at the Willow Creek Chapel at 67 E. Algonquin Road, Entrance B, South Barrington, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11am. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary