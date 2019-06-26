Daily Herald Obituaries
CRYSTAL LAKE - Michael Peter Croll, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Lynn Croll (nee Finsterwald); his children, Holly (Steve Iseberg) Pfister and Matt (Sandi) Croll; grandchildren, Hudson and Hannah Pfister, Gabi and Sophie Croll; and sister, Jeni (Tom) Hentschel. Preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Greta Croll; and sister, Diane Croll. Michael was born on July 23, 1940 in Chicago, IL. He graduated with a B.S. from the University of Illinois and his M.B.A. from Michigan State University. Michael spent his career in Human Resources which allowed him to travel the world. He loved his family dearly and was passionate about classical music and musical theater. Michael also enjoyed old television shows and watching Chicago sports teams, particularly the Chicago Cubs. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name may be made to JourneyCare Hospice (2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025) or you may honor him by offering kindness to someone in need. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019
