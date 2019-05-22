|
|
CARPENTERVILLE - Michael R. Bender, 50, of Carpentersville passed away May 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born June 11, 1968 in Elgin Illinois. Beloved husband of Cindy nee Nyce; dear son of Myron(Betty) Bender and Rondi (the late Stanley) Jurgens; loving father of Ian Bender, Casey(Lindsey) Franklin, Keith Franklin, Tiffany Curley and Samantha Curley; caring grandfather of Mateo, Jaylee, Kelly, Ali, Izabella, Jeramiah and Naveah; dear brother of Steven Pearson and numerous step sisters and brothers. Visitation for Mike will be held Thursday May 23, 2019 from 3pm-9pm at Dundee Funeral Home 525 Dundee Ave., East Dundee IL 60118. For more information please call 847-857-0000 or to sign the guestbook visit dundeefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 22, 2019