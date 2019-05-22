Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dundee Funeral Home
525 Dundee Ave.
East Dundee, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL BENDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL R. BENDER


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MICHAEL R. BENDER Obituary
CARPENTERVILLE - Michael R. Bender, 50, of Carpentersville passed away May 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born June 11, 1968 in Elgin Illinois. Beloved husband of Cindy nee Nyce; dear son of Myron(Betty) Bender and Rondi (the late Stanley) Jurgens; loving father of Ian Bender, Casey(Lindsey) Franklin, Keith Franklin, Tiffany Curley and Samantha Curley; caring grandfather of Mateo, Jaylee, Kelly, Ali, Izabella, Jeramiah and Naveah; dear brother of Steven Pearson and numerous step sisters and brothers. Visitation for Mike will be held Thursday May 23, 2019 from 3pm-9pm at Dundee Funeral Home 525 Dundee Ave., East Dundee IL 60118. For more information please call 847-857-0000 or to sign the guestbook visit dundeefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.