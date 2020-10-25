HOFFMAN ESTATES - Michael R. Calendo, age 82. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Ann Calendo, nee Bullard. Devoted father of Michael (Colleen) Calendo, Vincent (Beth) Calendo, John (Kathy) Calendo, Bridget (David) Calendo-Spaeth, Joseph (Tanya) Calendo, Faith (Kelly) Bianco, the late Debbie Petrucci and David Calendo. Loving grandpa of 18 and great papa of 6. Cherished son of the late James and Elizabeth Calendo. Caring brother of Faith Gates, Richard Calendo, Mary Hansen, Madge Calendo-Donnelly, Veronica Rieble, John Calendo, Steve Calendo, the late James Calendo, Patrick Calendo, Jane Mueller and Thomas Calendo. Dearest Uncle Mike and great uncle to many nieces and nephews. Mike grew up in Melrose Park, IL, and graduated from Proviso East H.S. He started his vocation as a machinist worker and quickly rose to become the President of the AFL-CIO Machinists Workers Union for Local District # 8 in Maywood. Mike was a hardworking, humble, and loving family man that spent much of his life caring for his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He gave them all unique nicknames, enjoyed observing their sporting events and making them special goodie bags to take home. He was very thoughtful and generous and would always remember to send them meaningful birthday cards and gifts. Mike was in his element every Sunday in the kitchen making large plentiful Italian pasta meals that he would serve up after ringing a bell for the family and afterwards he would share extras with family and neighbors. He also loved to work outdoors and took great pride in his lawncare planting flowers, trees, gardening, and decorating his yard. Mike was an avid Chicago sports fan and particularly loved watching the Chicago Blackhawks. He had other special talents and hobbies too like dancing, yodeling, and listening to Andre Bocelli. Mike was a longtime resident of Hoffman Estates and parishioner of St. Hubert's Church and was recently honored by Mayor McLeod with The Great Citizenship Award for all his acts of kindness and generosity donating his time and resources to help his neighbors in need. Mike was an incredible person that showed us how to live by loving and serving his family and neighbor. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 27th from 9:00 until time of prayers at 10:15 AM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 11:00 AM at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates. Funeral will also be live streamed on Mike's obituary at www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
. Interment St. Michael the Archangel, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to Village of Hoffman Estates Foundation, 1900 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
or 847-882-5580.