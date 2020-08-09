MOUNT PROSPECT - Michael R. Lauria, 88, Chicago born and a twenty-five year resident of Mount Prospect, passed away peacefully on August 4th, 2020. Fondly referred to as "Mick" or "Mike" by family and friends, he was the devoted husband of Jean (nee Giannini) Lauria for 65 years; loving father of Michael (Cathy) Lauria, Patti (Randy) Stoltz, and Robert Lauria; dear grandfather of Michael (Becca), Nicole (Phil) Morris, Joseph (Madeline), Daniel (Kelsey), Carson, Trenton, Anthony (Carli), Anna Marie; cherished great-grandfather of eight; brother-in-law of Anna (the late Jimmy) Ferolo; well-loved uncle; and beloved son of the late Rocco and Rose Lauria. A former typesetter, fire engineer at CPS, and baseball coach of many, Mike continued to enjoy the company of family and friends, even those from his coaching days, parents and players alike, from over fifty years ago. He also enjoyed the company of his friends at the senior center. As a prayerful man, he deeply valued his faith in the Lord and truly loved his family. Services to celebrate his life and his new chapter to eternal life will be held privately.