1/1
MICHAEL R. LAURIA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOUNT PROSPECT - Michael R. Lauria, 88, Chicago born and a twenty-five year resident of Mount Prospect, passed away peacefully on August 4th, 2020. Fondly referred to as "Mick" or "Mike" by family and friends, he was the devoted husband of Jean (nee Giannini) Lauria for 65 years; loving father of Michael (Cathy) Lauria, Patti (Randy) Stoltz, and Robert Lauria; dear grandfather of Michael (Becca), Nicole (Phil) Morris, Joseph (Madeline), Daniel (Kelsey), Carson, Trenton, Anthony (Carli), Anna Marie; cherished great-grandfather of eight; brother-in-law of Anna (the late Jimmy) Ferolo; well-loved uncle; and beloved son of the late Rocco and Rose Lauria. A former typesetter, fire engineer at CPS, and baseball coach of many, Mike continued to enjoy the company of family and friends, even those from his coaching days, parents and players alike, from over fifty years ago. He also enjoyed the company of his friends at the senior center. As a prayerful man, he deeply valued his faith in the Lord and truly loved his family. Services to celebrate his life and his new chapter to eternal life will be held privately.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved