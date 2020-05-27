Daily Herald Obituaries
Carmody-Flynn Williamsburg Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL 61704
(309) 663-1968
MICHAEL R. LUNDBOM Obituary
Michael R. Lundbom, 67, formerly of Arlington Heights, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. A celebration of life gathering will be held in the Northwest Suburbs in the Chicago area at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amita Health Center for Mental Health, 3436 N. Kennicott Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Husband of Karen (nee Block) Lundbom; father of Jon (Lucy Swithenby) Lundbom, Terri (Ross) Walker; grandfather of Lily and Bennett Lundbom, Barrett and Brenna Walker; brother of Susan Roth and son of the late Carl and Rosemary (nee Noonan) Lundbom. He enjoyed a long career in the publishing industry during which time he worked as a marketing director and owned the magazine "Chicago Imaging and Sound." As a second career, Mike worked for many years in the mental health field in the Chicago suburbs. Mike enjoyed fishing, golfing and music. He also loved animals, especially his beloved dog, Molly.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 27, 2020
