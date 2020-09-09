1/
MICHAEL R. RICHARDSON
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTHLAKE - Michael R. Richardson was born June 14, 1955, in West Germany, to Robert and Gloria (nee Village) Richardson. He died September 4, 2020, at Concord Place in Northlake. Michael is survived by his son, Joseph Richardson; his siblings, Pete Richardson, Roberta (Harv) Teitelbaum and Meg (Chris) Domzalski. Michael is preceded in death by his sister, Ann (Dave) Major; and by his parents. Michael will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at All Saints Cemetery. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved