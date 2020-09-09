NORTHLAKE - Michael R. Richardson was born June 14, 1955, in West Germany, to Robert and Gloria (nee Village) Richardson. He died September 4, 2020, at Concord Place in Northlake. Michael is survived by his son, Joseph Richardson; his siblings, Pete Richardson, Roberta (Harv) Teitelbaum and Meg (Chris) Domzalski. Michael is preceded in death by his sister, Ann (Dave) Major; and by his parents. Michael will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at All Saints Cemetery. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
or 847-253-0168.