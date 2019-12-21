Home

MICHAEL ROBERT MOOSMAN


1949 - 2019
On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Michael Moosman, loving son, husband, and father passed away at age 70. Mike was Born on February 10, 1949 to Nita and Edward Moosman and raised in Westbury, New York. He attended Hackley School and graduated from Cornell University in 1973. He served his county honorably as a Marine from 1968-1970. Mike spent 49 years working in International Commodities. He enjoyed golfing, going to the gym, swimming. He loved spending time with his family (especially his granddaughter), his friend and his dogs. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is proceeded in death by his mother Nita Moosman. He is survived by his Father Edward Moosman; his wife, Michele Moosman; his sister Anne (Martin) Roher. His two children David Moosman (Heidi Einholz), Lauren Moosman (Joshua Guth), his Granddaughter Anneliese Moosman his stepson Brian (Amanda) Talley, and his step grandchildren Tallulah and Paisleigh. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local Animal Shelter.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
