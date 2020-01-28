|
ELGIN - Michael Robert "Mike" Page, 51, of Elgin, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin with his loving family by his side. Mike was born on February 20, 1968 in Elgin the son of Bobby & Barbara (Cash) Page. Mike was a long-time employee of the Plumbers Local 501, and most recently employed at Rush Copley Hospital as an Engineer. Mike enjoyed golfing and taking road trips on his Harley Davidson with his wife and friends. He also enjoyed spending time with family and his faithful canine companion, Walter. He is survived by his wife, Averie Page; his sons, Jacob Page, Jordan Page, Kyle Cole and Michael Page; grandson, Ian Page; his mother; brother, Kevin Page; and many loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his father. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 115 N. Spring St., Elgin. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-8 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church in Mike's name. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 28, 2020