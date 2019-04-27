Daily Herald Obituaries
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map
JOHNSBURG - Michael S. Crowley, 59, a resident of Johnsburg, IL, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington, IL. He was born November 22, 1959 in Woodstock, IL to Harry and Johanna Crowley. Michael is survived by his sister Colleen (Robert) Cline, his niece Shelby Cline, his nephew Jake Cline, and many cousins. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Monday, April 29, 2019 from 10:00am until 1:00pm with the funeral service commencing at 1:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held after the services at Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org or the , . For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
