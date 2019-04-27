|
JOHNSBURG - Michael S. Crowley, 59, a resident of Johnsburg, IL, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington, IL. He was born November 22, 1959 in Woodstock, IL to Harry and Johanna Crowley. Michael is survived by his sister Colleen (Robert) Cline, his niece Shelby Cline, his nephew Jake Cline, and many cousins. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Monday, April 29, 2019 from 10:00am until 1:00pm with the funeral service commencing at 1:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held after the services at Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org or the , . For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
