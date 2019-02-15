Daily Herald Obituaries
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
MICHAEL S. LUCIANO


HUNTLEY - Michael S. Luciano, 77, died peacefully, February 12, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A funeral Mass will be held 10:00am on Saturday, February 16 at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Michael was born July 7, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Michael and Mary Luciano. On July 28, 1962 he married Dorothea "Dolly" Stevens. He sold industrial supplies until his retirement. He was an avid softball player and enjoyed the game very much. He is survived by his wife, Dolly, his sons, Philip (Karen) and David Luciano by his granddaughters, Gabriella, Giuliana and Madeline He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Ann Leathers. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 15, 2019
