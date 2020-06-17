Michael Scott Miller, age 56, laid to rest on Tuesday June 9th, 2020 in his Chicago home. Michael was born in Elgin, IL. He was the son of Donnell and Elena Miller. He attended and graduated from Elgin High School. Michael served as senior docket clerk for the lawyer firm of Berger, Schatz and was a favorite of personnel at the Circuit Court of Cook County and the Illinois Appellate Court. He was much beloved by attorneys and colleagues. Michael loved golf, fishing and telling great stories. He loved his family dearly and was an incredible uncle. His spirit for life was grand, he loved to laugh and he was a great gatherer of information through reading. He is survived by his brothers Sandro Miller, Dino Pace and his sister Paulette Quadrozzi. He was the uncle to Natalia Miller Larson, Nathan Miller and Seth Terp. He is also survived by the Moraca Family of Elgin, the Viscardi family of Ferentino Italy. Including the Bonta and Crist families. The Visitation will be held on June 20th, at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, IL, from 9:00am-11:00am, with family sharing around 10:30am. Graveside service will immediately follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens in West Dundee. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.