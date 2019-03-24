Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL STRYSIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL STRYSIK


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MICHAEL STRYSIK Obituary
ISLAND LAKE - Michael Strysik, 69, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019. He was born on April 15, 1949 in Chicago to Michael and Dorothy Strysik. Michael will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 47 years, Sally, nee Mockus; daughters, Carrie (Andranik) Balian and Jennifer Peters; grandchildren, Jack, Maggie, Sophie and Luke Balian, Jake and Abbey Peters; sister-in-law, Vicki (John) Ball, brother-in-law, Frank Mockus. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lillie; and by his parents. Visitation will be Monday, March 25, 2019, from 4 PM until 8 PM, with a funeral service at 7 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415, www.americanbrainfoundation.org. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now