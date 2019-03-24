|
|
ISLAND LAKE - Michael Strysik, 69, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019. He was born on April 15, 1949 in Chicago to Michael and Dorothy Strysik. Michael will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 47 years, Sally, nee Mockus; daughters, Carrie (Andranik) Balian and Jennifer Peters; grandchildren, Jack, Maggie, Sophie and Luke Balian, Jake and Abbey Peters; sister-in-law, Vicki (John) Ball, brother-in-law, Frank Mockus. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lillie; and by his parents. Visitation will be Monday, March 25, 2019, from 4 PM until 8 PM, with a funeral service at 7 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415, www.americanbrainfoundation.org. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019