WHEELING - Michael T. DeLord, 57, was born April 12, 1963 in Des Plaines to Ernest and Helen (Hayes) DeLord and passed away November 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Michael was the loving father of Michelle DeLord; dear brother of Pamela Wagner, Marsha (Steve) Passannante, Donna DeLord, Ernest (June) DeLord, Dianna Ehrenfried, Timothy (Theresa) DeLord and the late Mary (James) O'Shea; and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 9:30 AM at St. Alphonsus Liguori Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights for a Memorial Mass at 10:00 AM. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
.