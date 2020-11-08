1/1
MICHAEL T. DELORD
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHEELING - Michael T. DeLord, 57, was born April 12, 1963 in Des Plaines to Ernest and Helen (Hayes) DeLord and passed away November 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Michael was the loving father of Michelle DeLord; dear brother of Pamela Wagner, Marsha (Steve) Passannante, Donna DeLord, Ernest (June) DeLord, Dianna Ehrenfried, Timothy (Theresa) DeLord and the late Mary (James) O'Shea; and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 9:30 AM at St. Alphonsus Liguori Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights for a Memorial Mass at 10:00 AM. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Gathering
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Church
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
8472535423
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved