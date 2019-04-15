GENEVA - Michael T. "Mike" Haughan, age 51, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 peacefully and comfortably, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born in January of 1968 in Oak Park, the only son of Robert and Joyce Haughan. Michael received a B.S. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, followed by a Law Degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law at IIT. He started out as an Assistant States Attorney with Boone County prior to working for Albert Altamore & Associates Law Firm in Rockford for 20 years. Mike took his Attorney's Oath seriously and truly believed in law as a noble profession, seeking justice and supporting the Constitution. In his spare time, Mike volunteered with Cub Scouts and was a Den Leader. Mike was a sportsman who enjoyed many outdoor activities such as fishing, shooting, camping and hiking. He also liked to garden and make family Halloween costumes. Mike loved to road trip, visiting many National Parks, with Rocky Mountain being his favorite. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and he will be dearly missed. He is survived by his devoted wife of 21 years Elaine; children Melissa (Matt) Gaige, Monica, James, and Matthew; mother Joyce; and many other dear relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, his uncle and his beloved dog, Guinness. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4:00 - 9:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva. Funeral Prayers will be held Wednesday, April 17 at 9:30 am at Malone Funeral Home proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Burial will be held privately at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to establish an educational fund for Mike's children. For information 630-232-8233 or visit www.malonefh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary