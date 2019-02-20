Daily Herald Obituaries
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
NAPERVILLE - Michael Thomas Weller, age 63, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on February 13th, 2019. Michael is loving father to Lindsay Erazo (nee Weller), Lauren Weller, and Natalee Weller; cherished friend to his former wife of 36 years Patricia Weller (nee Cody); proud "Tampa" to grandchildren Cody, Shea, Brady, Brynn, Rylie and Maecyn; dear brother to Arthur Weller, Sr. (Leslie), Larry Weller and Helen Weller; beloved uncle, cousin and friend to many. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Weller, Sr. and Maryan Weller (nee Foy); nephew, Thomas Weller and cherished members of the Weller, Fortini and Carmody families. Michael was a proud Union Member of Sheet Metal Workers' Local 73 for 35 years. For full obituary, visit www.beidelmankunschfh.com. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9am-12pm with a Service at 12pm, at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Info, 630-355-0264.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
