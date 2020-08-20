MICHAEL UKROPIN

HAWTHORN WOODS - Michael was born in Chicago on November 8, 1937. He married the love of his life, Frances (McGann) Ukropin on November 8,1958 and shared 54 wonderful years together before she preceded him in death on August 10, 2013. They raised 2 beautiful children, son Daryl Ukropin and daughter Danielle (Brett) Vanderburg in Mount Prospect for 20 years. They were blessed with grandchildren, Erica (Jake) Borleske, Gayle Vanderburg, Kyler Miller, Shelbi Miller, Savanna Miller, Sienna Vanderburg, and great grandchildren Danae Andre, Nicolette Andre, AJ Borleske, Jolene Borleske. He was a huge Chicago Cubbies fan, loved his lottery scratch tickets and word searches with a side of Jim Beam. He was reunited with Fran on August 18, 2020. He was loved by all and will be missed by many.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store