MICHAEL V. DEANE
Michael V. Deane, lover of family, friends and fun passed away peacefully on July 9 th 2020 at the age of 95, surrounded by loving family members. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Michael V. Deane and Anna (Gaughan) Deane originally of County Mayo in Ireland. He leaves behind his sister, Margaret Considine, three children, Kathy Deane (Bas Bouma), Marty Deane (Holly) and Laura Deane (Tony Broadnax), five grandchildren, Isabela, Marissa, and Michael Barragan, Luke and Ashlynn Deane, great-grandson Noah Deane and several nieces and nephews. After serving in the Army during WWII, Michael returned to Chicago, attended DePaul University and worked as a tax agent for the Burlington Railroad. That led to real estate appraisal work and several years as a member of and also chair of the DuPage County Board of Review. He followed that by a three-year term as the Supervisor of Assessments for DuPage County, and after retiring he continued in a part time role in the Bloomingdale Township Assessor's office into his 80's. Mike would participate in anything social, but he particularly loved sports and especially Notre Dame sports! The family would like to thank all caregivers, neighbors and friends for supporting Mike in his final years. He loved you all. Private prayers will be offered by the family, but a celebration of Mike's life will be scheduled at a safer time. For further info or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.salernofuneralhomes.com or 630-889-1700.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
