MICHAEL W. ROLUND
1940 - 2020
WHEATON - Michael W. Rolund, age 80, a resident of Wheaton, IL, died August 5, 2020. A visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL. All visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Chapel, 404 N. President St., Wheaton, IL. *Due to the ongoing world health crisis, this service is limited to extended family and by invitation only. All are invited to view a livestream of the service and a complete obituary on Michael's page at hultgrenfh.com. Burial will be private at Wheaton Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be directed to Bethany Chapel. For information, please call 630-668-0027.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
AUG
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bethany Chapel
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

4 entries
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
August 8, 2020
So many sweet memories with Mike in so many places! He will be greatly missed! The comfort is that he is with Jesus (and George ) and that we will all be together one day in THE VERY BEST PLACE! Sending lots of love and prayers to all of you!
Gerrie Riihimaki
Friend
August 8, 2020
Susan and girls
Roger and I were so sad to hear of Michaels passing.
We have you all in our thoughts and prayers
Donna Ames
Family
August 8, 2020
Michael has been a dear friend since we were children. We will miss visiting and traveling together but so comforted by the assurance we will meet again. Sweet memories.
Gail Caldwell
Friend
