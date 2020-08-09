WHEATON - Michael W. Rolund, age 80, a resident of Wheaton, IL, died August 5, 2020. A visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL. All visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Chapel, 404 N. President St., Wheaton, IL. *Due to the ongoing world health crisis, this service is limited to extended family and by invitation only. All are invited to view a livestream of the service and a complete obituary on Michael's page at hultgrenfh.com
. Burial will be private at Wheaton Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be directed to Bethany Chapel. For information, please call 630-668-0027.