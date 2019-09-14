|
Michael 'Mike' Warren Lattof would be the first to say he lived a great life. Remarkably, even at his death on September 2, 2019 in Arlington Heights, Illinois, Mike was performing great feats. He gathered four generations of family members on two continents to be at his side, thanks in part to modern technology. Mike was a miracle from the start. Born on February 7, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois to Charlotte (ne Wiley) and Warren Lattof, Mike lived his life defying the odds of modern medicine. We were blessed to learn many things from Mike during his lifetime, and Mike will continue teaching us through the donation of his body to Prader-Willi research and the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. Clearbrook was a central part of Mike's life. As a resident at Clearbrook and a client in Clearbrook's workshop, Mike encountered friendly roommates and supportive staff members who helped shape his life over four decades. From staring as Robin Hood in Clearbrook on Cue's "Robin Hood" at the Metropolis Performing Arts Center to medalling in numerous events at Special Olympics, Mike embraced the opportunities around him. He was a graduate of Elk Grove High School's EMH Program, an avid fisherman, a skilled bowler, an expert dissectologist, and a regular at the Wellness Center, where he trained with his good friend, Donna Klosowski. Mike was quick to make friends, both human and canine, wherever he went. He had a gift for remembering people's names and connecting with others. Most importantly, Mike was a loving son, a dedicated big brother, a kindhearted brother-in-law, a caring godfather, and a proud uncle and granduncle. He is survived by his mother, Charlotte; brother, Allen (Janet) Lattof; sister, Elizabeth Lattof Bruemmer; niece and goddaughter, Samantha Lattof (Philip Meier); nephew, Andrew (Darcy) Lattof; nieces, Marnie and Addie Bruemmer; grandnieces, Amelia and Matilda Lattof; girlfriend, Kathy Conway; and seven affectionate family dogs. His loving father, Warren, preceded Mike in death. A memorial service celebrating Mike's life will be held at 1:30pm on September 21 at First Presbyterian Church (302 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights) preceded by a visitation beginning at 12:30. In Mike's memory and in lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness or donate to Clearbrook (www.clearbrook.org) or to the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research (www.fpwr.org).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 14, 2019