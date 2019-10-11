Home

St John the Baptist Catholic
0S233 Church St
Winfield, IL 60190
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John's Catholic Church
Winfield , IL
Michael Wiggen, age 64, of Forest Park, originally from Wheaton, passed away on September 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife Bonnie (Dill), daughter Kelly and son Matthew. Son of Patricia & Bernhardt Wiggen, brother to Kevin, Scott and Trish Wiggen. Visitation will be at St. John's Catholic Church in Winfield on October 18 from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral mass will be at 9:45 am, in the old church at St. John's. Contact info: Scott Wiggen at [email protected]
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
