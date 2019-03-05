SCHAUMBURG - Michaleen "Mikki" Peterson, 70, passed away on Friday, March 1st following her victory over cancer. Daughter of John and Jacqueline Reid. Michaleen is survived by two siblings: John Reid and Patricia Reid; Mother to two sons: Brian Mitchell and Jason Mitchell; mother-in-law to Jamie Mitchell; Nana to: April Mitchell, Elena Mitchell, Isaiah Mitchell, Joshua Mitchell, Leah Mitchell, Shannon Mitchell, Sarah Mitchell and Matthew Mitchell. Mikki was known as "Nana" to so many more: Jared and Jessica Reid, Jenny Reid and her four sons: Chris, Brendon, Tyler, and Logan. Mikki also leaves behind her trusted friend of 30 years and faithful nurse, Maggie Mitchell and enduring friend Peter Mitchell. It is hard to put into words the impact that Mikki's life has had on countless thousands of people during her years of ministry at Willow Creek Community Church, Medinah Baptist Church, and Awana programs where she led; as well as the countless Bible Studies she led in her home along the way. When Mikki was diagnosed with cancer and couldn't keep her going with her public speaking ministry, Facebook became her avenue to minister to people. Many people joined her on her journey of faith in Christ as she walked with Him and she set an example of how to "End Well". She was highly regarded by men and women inside the Church and out for her authentic style of living out what she believed. Mikki will be remembered for her teaching of God's Word, her commitment to following Christ and for her love of each person she interacted with along her journey called "Life." Celebration Services will be held March 7th, 2019 at Willow Creek Community Church in the Lakeside Auditorium. Visitation: 2:30pm to 5:30pm, Memorial Service: 6pm to 7:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Willow Creek Care Center in honor of Mikki's desires to serve people in need. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary