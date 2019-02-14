|
|
LAKE ZURICH - A Visitation for Michele Hills will be from 3:00 pm until 8:00 PM on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, 415 S. Buesching Rd., Lake Zurich. A Mass will be said on Saturday, February 16 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Michele was a loving Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend. She was an avid animal lover. She loved reading and getting lost in the stories. She volunteered many hours at institutions such as Good Shepherd Hospital and many pet rescues. She will be fondly remembered for her sharp wit and sharper sense of humor. She had a fierce loyalty to family including a generous and kind heart to all. She is survived by her son Doug (Mia) Hills, Her daughter Renee (James) Mindy, grandchildren Abby, Matthew and Joseph. Her brother Gary (Susan) Love, sister Patricia (Mark) Salber and lots of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2019