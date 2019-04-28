HAMPSHIRE - Michele M. LaPearl, 54, passed away Wednesday evening, April 24, 2019 at St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates. She was born Sept. 19, 1964 in Chicago the daughter of Roy and Betty (Mueller) LaPearl, Jr. Michele grew up in Bellwood and was a member of the 1982 Class of Proviso West High School. Michele had been a Hampshire resident since 1995 and had previously worked at Citizens Bank and Klehm Nurseries in Hampshire. Currently she was working as a payroll specialist at Streamwood Behavioral Healthcare. Surviving are her two sons, Dan Grzywa, and Ryan Busche; a brother, Clifford LaPearl; and sisters, Arieahn M. Bennett, and Nicole (Bob) Beer; nieces and nephews, Alex, Kaitlyn, Bobby, and Ciara; many extended family and good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial Services will be held at 1pm Saturday, May 4, at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. Visitation will be prior to services from 11 to 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to the Michele LaPearl Memorial (to benefit her son Ryan's future educational needs) c/o Fredrick Funeral Home, P.O. Box 445, Hampshire, IL 60140. Information, 847-683-2711 or visit www.fredrickfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary