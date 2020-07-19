1/
MICHELE MASON
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Michele "Mickie" Mason, age 56. Dedicated and loving mom of Samantha "Sa" and Francesca "Frankie". Cherished sister of Rich (Peggy), Debra, Marcus (Jill) Bennett and Amber "Amy" Tortorello. Doting aunt of RJ (Stephanie), Tommy (Natalie), Nicole, and Bobby. Great-aunt of Hailey and Jay. Adopted mom of Tyler M. She is also survived by countless friends. Cremation private. Life Celebration to be held at a later date. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
