MICHELE MASON

PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Michele "Mickie" Mason, age 56. Dedicated and loving mom of Samantha "Sa" and Francesca "Frankie". Cherished sister of Rich (Peggy), Debra, Marcus (Jill) Bennett and Amber "Amy" Tortorello. Doting aunt of RJ (Stephanie), Tommy (Natalie), Nicole, and Bobby. Great-aunt of Hailey and Jay. Adopted mom of Tyler M. She is also survived by countless friends. Cremation private. Life Celebration to be held at a later date. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.