Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory
941 S. Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Community
120 Ela St
Barrington, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Community
120 Ela St
Barrington, IL
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHELLE ROWLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHELLE MARIE ROWLEY


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHELLE MARIE ROWLEY Obituary
BARRINGTON - Michelle Marie Rowley (nee Miller), age 45, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 with her loving family by her side after a very courageous battle with Colorectal cancer. Michelle was born on April, 17th, 1974 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. She grew up in Libertyville, IL and was a 1992 graduate of Carmel Catholic High School. She attended Denison University where she obtained a B.A. in dance and English. After returning home from Colorado, Michelle attended DePaul University where she received a Master's Degree in education. Michelle is survived by her beloved husband of 14 years, Jon Rowley; her loving children, Cashlin, Callum, and Mac Rowley; parents, Thomas and Barbara Miller; brother, Brad Miller; sister, Amy Miller; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15th, 2019, from 4PM until 9PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd, Lake Zurich, IL. A second visitation will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Community, 120 Ela St, Barrington, IL 60010 on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 from 9:30AM until the time of Mass at 10:30AM. Burial will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery in Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second City Canine Rescue. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHELLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home
View Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -