|
|
SCHAUMBURG - Michelle Marie "Mickey" Sloan, nee Moser, age 64. Beloved wife of Greg Sloan. Loving mother of John (Yolanda) Sloan and Allison (Chris) Walsh. Dear grandmother of Harrison Walsh, Ace Walsh and Bella Shavers. Dear sister of Bill (Lolita) Moser, Steve (Katie) Moser and Robert (Emily) Moser. Loving daughter of Mary and William Moser. Mickey was a registered Nurse and was "Nurse of the Year" at Humana Hospital in Hoffman Estates, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020