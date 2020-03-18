|
Michelle T. O'Connell ADDISON - Michelle T. O'Connell, 72. Beloved mother of Gillian (Matt) Bobrowski and Joseph (Amy) O'Connell. Dear sister of Hogarth (Mary Lou). Memorial Visitation Saturday, March 21, 1-4 PM, with a Memorial Service at 3 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St. (2 miles. W. of Rt. 83, 2 miles E. of Rt. 53), Addison. Interment private. If desired, memorials to Peace Hospice, 1717 N. Naper Blvd., Suite 301, Naperville IL 60563 greatly appreciated. For info, HumesFH.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2020