Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
MICHELLE T. O'CONNELL

MICHELLE T. O'CONNELL Obituary
Michelle T. O'Connell ADDISON - Michelle T. O'Connell, 72. Beloved mother of Gillian (Matt) Bobrowski and Joseph (Amy) O'Connell. Dear sister of Hogarth (Mary Lou). Memorial Visitation Saturday, March 21, 1-4 PM, with a Memorial Service at 3 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St. (2 miles. W. of Rt. 83, 2 miles E. of Rt. 53), Addison. Interment private. If desired, memorials to Peace Hospice, 1717 N. Naper Blvd., Suite 301, Naperville IL 60563 greatly appreciated. For info, HumesFH.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
