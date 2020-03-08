Daily Herald Obituaries

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
View Map

MIKE NERZIG


1936 - 2020
MIKE NERZIG Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Mike Nerzig, born April 26, 1936 in Brooklyn N.Y., passed away February 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Carolyn "Lynn" and children, Kim Nerzig, Todd (Christine) Nerzig, Elizabeth Ebnit, Babette Nerzig, Lisa (Leon) Delano and Deborah (John) Azpuru, nine grandchildren, one great-grandson, and his sister, Adrienne Kurland, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra, his grandson, Roy Nerzig, his sister, Dolores Saxon and his parents, Charles and Frances Nerzig. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 10:00 am, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067. For more information, 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
