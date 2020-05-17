|
BARRINGTON - Mildred "Millie" Brodner, 92, a longtime resident of Barrington, passed away peacefully on, May 14, 2020. She was born on June 21, 1927 in Chicago to the late Mark and Apolonia Herzog. On March 3, 1962 Millie was united in marriage to Joseph F Brodner Jr. in Chicago. They celebrated 55 beautiful years of marriage until his passing in 2017. Joe and Millie moved to the Barrington area in 1969. Millie was a devoted mother who volunteered her time to all aspects of her children's education, sport interests and St. Anne Catholic Community. She enjoyed participating in various ministries with the most memorable for her children, volunteering weekly at St. Anne's Catholic Church House of Hope. Millie was ahead of her time as an ecology activist, she collected rain water, recycled plastic, newspaper and glass. Millie and her husband, Joe, enjoyed helping others such as being active members of Purdue University Parent Executive Board. As their children grew and started their own families, Millie and Joe religiously attended grandchildren's sporting events. Millie was a proud graduate of Notre Dame High School and Loyola University. Professionally, Millie taught students with special education needs for the Chicago Public Schools. She retired at an early age so she could focus 100% of her attention to being a devoted wife and loving mother. As her children grew and gained more responsibilities, she applied to be a seasonal employee at Marshall Field's. This retail season lasted 30 years. Millie is survived by her children, Marie (David) Malecki, Joseph Brodner, John (Lesli) Brodner, Maggie (Jim) Goodwin; grandchildren, John (Savanna), Jake, Emily, Sam, Parker, Alexis, Hannah, Luke, Krista and Molly; great-grandchildren, Remington and Jaxon; and sisters-in-law, Audrey Herzog, Kathy Gemple and Anna Kuc; and by many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Richard and Robert Herzog. Services and interment for Millie will be held privately. A Celebration of Millie's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Millie's name can be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020