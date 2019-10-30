Daily Herald Obituaries
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
MILDRED C. COSTA

MILDRED C. COSTA Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Mildred C. Costa, age 99. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Costa: Loving mother of Charles (Lova) Jackson and Donna (Walter) Lacina: cherished grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 14 and great-great-grandmother of 5. Visitation Saturday November 2, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
