Mildred Caroline "Milly" Peterson passed away at the age of 88 on January 13, 2020 surrounded by family as gentle snowflakes whispered outside the window. We should all be so lucky to go so peacefully. Like her beloved game of Bridge, Milly played her hand of life deliberately, always decisive and sharp. She had zero tolerance for bluffing. She observed everything and never missed a tell. Milly was a philanthropist, gardener and golfer. She made huge investments in potential growth and had the patience to nurture things and watch them bloom. Her generosity cultivated from her farming roots in Alpha, Illinois. After high school, she took off for Washington D.C. to work at the FBI under J. Edgar Hoover. Milly then did the one thing she swore she would NEVER do, marry Alan Peterson. Over 65 years later, it's safe to say that turned out to be the right call. After tying the knot, the couple spent several years in Michigan before settling down to build a life in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. On their anniversary, Alan would joke that he planned to renew her contract for another year. But it was Milly who kept that contract current. She was more than just the wind beneath his wings, she was his true North. "Having them was the best thing that ever happened to me," Milly once said of her two children, Mark and Doug. Milly didn't miss wrestling meets or marching band performances. She also didn't mince words or accept excuses, but if there were medals for support, Milly would have always been atop the podium. Despite being partially deaf, Milly had a super power for listening. Her hugs were almost as strong as her wit. Milly was a fantastic mother to Mark and Doug, and their wives Marcie and Edvania. She'll always be Grandma to Erin, Patrick and his wife Rachel, Kristen, Matthew, Haley and Benjamin Peterson. She also got to spend a few years as Gigi to Lucy, Meredith and Stanley Peterson. In death, she joins a son who did not survive childbirth, her sister and best friend, Jean Lauer and her brothers Glenn W. and Sidney Anderson. Visitation for Milly will be held Saturday, January 18th starting at 2:00 PM at Leonard Funeral Home, 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn. A service and remembrance will follow at 5:00 PM. (www.leonardmemorialhome.com or 630-469-0032). In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider honoring her spirit of service by donating to one of Milly's beloved charities: Metropolitan Family Services of DuPage, College of DuPage Foundation or The National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 17, 2020