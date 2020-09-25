ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Mildred Catherine Reitmeyer (Mahaney), age 93, of Arlington Heights, passed away September 18, 2020. She was born October 20, 1926, in Chicago, Illinois. She was the beloved wife of Robert Reitmeyer, married for 69 years; loving mother of John (Gayle), Michael (Sandy), William, Denise Karstensen (Dean), late Patrick, Renee Schroyer (Douglas); grandmother of Jennifer, Michael, Joey, AJ, Sean, Dustin, Makenzie, Stephanie, Alexis, Dana, Randy, Nicole, Ben, Brittany and Brandon; and great-grandmother of Jake, Phoebe, Seth and Sammy. She received a BS in Microbiology from Loyola University and then worked at Borden as a microbiologist. She championed her children to their true potential. She lived a long full life with many friends and family members that loved her deeply. She will be greatly missed. Visitation Monday September 28, 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Prayers Monday, 10:30 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, 434 Park Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sisters of the Living Word, 800 N. Fernandez, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
