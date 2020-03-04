|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Mildred D. Lenz (nee Cerny), 93, passed away peacefully February 27, 2020. She was born August 17, 1926 in Centralia, IL to the late Louis and Emma Cerny. After graduating high school Millie relocated to the Chicago area and worked as a key punch operator for the U.S. Treasury at the Merchandise Mart. Millie was the wife of the late Al; mother of Lin Griesmeyer, Patty (Dan) Bell, Mary (Rich) Richards, Diane (the late Michael) Layden and the late John Lenz; grandmother of Jason Richards, Darcy (the late Kevin) DeFabio, Rachael (Dale) Tazbier, Bridget (Ryan) Keepman and Tim (Jenna) Layden; great-grandmother of Dylan, Isaac, Harrison, Simone, Gavin and Amelie; sister of Donald, the late Ralph, Rita, Marilyn and Jerry; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Millie was a devout Catholic and dedicated her life to raising her children. She enjoyed square dancing, traveling, and water exercise classes. Visitation Friday, 4 pm to 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Funeral Saturday, 9:30 a.m prayers from chapel proceeding to St. Colette Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Colette Building Fund, 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 or JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 4, 2020