Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
411 N. Wheeling Road
Prospect Heights, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
411 N. Wheeling Road
Prospect Heights, IL
MILDRED E. KAZMIERCZAK


1924 - 2019
MILDRED E. KAZMIERCZAK Obituary
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Mildred E. Kazmierczak was born December 8, 1924 in Three Lakes, Wisconsin to Konstanty and Sophie (nee Golembeski) Rydzewski. She died on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Mrs. Kazmierczak was a founding member of St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church. She worked as an executive secretary before retiring. She is survived by her children, Phil (Sue) Kazmierczak, Janet Kazmierczak, Scott (Manuel Sanchez) Kazmierczak, and Mary (Bob) Hanson; her grandchildren, Sarah (Ryan) Weaver, Andy (Amanda), Jill (Walt) Zawlocki, Brad (Kelsey), Travis and Lindsey Penning, Taylor (Tyler) Miller, Ryan, Beth and Kelly Lloyd, Dylan, Alec and Ethan Hanson; her great-grandchildren, Mason, Everett, Luke, and Callum; and her sisters, Jean and Marian. Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her daughter, Tarey Lind; her grandson, Rhys Lind; her siblings, Carl, Adeline, Norman and Edwin; and by her parents. Visitation 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Heights, Illinois and Monday, November 25, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights, Illinois. Interment is at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
